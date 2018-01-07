Popular Topics
SA Weather Service maintains heatwave warning

Forecaster Lulama Pheme says while the extreme weather conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, a cold front from the west is expected to relieve some parts of the country as from Monday.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has maintained its heatwave warning on Sunday, saying some parts of the country are expected to experience highs of more than 40 degrees.

The heatwave struck parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Saturday due to the high-pressure system.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme says while the extreme weather conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, a cold front from the west is expected to relieve some parts of the country as from Monday.

“There’s a cold front that’s approaching from the west and it’s expected to move into the southern part on Sunday. It will affect the western part, meaning the northern cape, with cooler conditions on Monday. By Monday, we're only expecting some areas to be affected by the heatwave.”

Pheme says temperatures are expected to drop significantly across the country on Tuesday.

