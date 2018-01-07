Ramaphosa: ANC committed to resolving ‘land question’
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says this will be done in a manner that will not harm the economy and the agricultural sector or affect food security.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly elected leadership of the party is committed to expropriating land without compensation.
He says this will be done in a manner that will not harm the economy and the agricultural sector or affect food security.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Osuthu Royal Palace in Nongoma in Kwazulu-Natal – where the ANC top six has visited Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini – to provide feedback on the ANC’S 54th national conference.
He says redistributing land among South Africans is a way to resolve 'the land question'.
“This gives us the options, the possibilities and opportunities to be able to move forward with addressing the land question and at the same time make sure that the economy of our country grows.”
Ramaphosa says agriculture is an important sector for the economy.
“Taking land should not be equal to destroying our economy. Taking land should be equal to making our economy grows, farm production grows.”
LISTEN: ANC resolves to expropriate land without compensation
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Politics
-
Parliament to review rules on removing president
-
Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith
-
Nzimande questions concept of radical economic transformation
-
Clock ticking for President Zuma to resign
-
De Lille waiting for answers over Bowman Gilfillan report
-
Mantashe: Once you shout at ANC, it switches off & stops listening
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.