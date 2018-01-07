Ramaphosa: ANC committed to resolving ‘land question’

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says this will be done in a manner that will not harm the economy and the agricultural sector or affect food security.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly elected leadership of the party is committed to expropriating land without compensation.

He says this will be done in a manner that will not harm the economy and the agricultural sector or affect food security.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Osuthu Royal Palace in Nongoma in Kwazulu-Natal – where the ANC top six has visited Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini – to provide feedback on the ANC’S 54th national conference.

He says redistributing land among South Africans is a way to resolve 'the land question'.

“This gives us the options, the possibilities and opportunities to be able to move forward with addressing the land question and at the same time make sure that the economy of our country grows.”

Ramaphosa says agriculture is an important sector for the economy.

“Taking land should not be equal to destroying our economy. Taking land should be equal to making our economy grows, farm production grows.”

