Prasa to reopen JHB-PE line following deadly Free State train crash

Eighteen people were killed and hundreds more were injured when the train collided with a truck on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says one of its lines from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth will be reopened from Sunday morning following the deadly Free State train crash.

The Passenger Railway Agency completed it’s clean up operations on Saturday.

Prasa says it will update commuters on when the second line will be reopened.

“Trains departing from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg won’t be affected. One line will be back in service. We’ll update the public as to when the second line will be operational.”

Prasa says it’s planning to hold a high-level meeting with other government entities on Monday, 8 January, to discuss how families of those affected by the crash will be assisted.

Prasa’s Sipho Sithole said: “The meeting will involve all the entities, which is the Department of Transport, Prasa, Road Traffic Management Service and Rail Safety Regulator and then after that, we’ll be able to engage the families.”

