Prasa reopens PE-JHB line, trains operational

Prasa says trains from PE to Johannesburg will operate as normal on a single line and the other line is expected to be restored by Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says one of its lines has been reopened following a deadly Free State train crash that claimed the lives of 19 people.

It says trains from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg will operate as normal on a single line and the other line is expected to be restored by Monday.

Hundreds of people were injured when the train collided with the truck which allegedly failed to stop at the sign then burst into flames.

[GALLERY] Clean-up operation resumes at Kroonstad train crash site

Most commuters have been discharged and only two remain in hospital.

Prasa’s Sipho Sithole says: “The single rail line has been opened since 8am this morning so the trains are able to operate – whether passenger train or goods train – between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg on a single line for now. Fortunately, the train that was scheduled to depart from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg today after 1pm will depart as planned.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)