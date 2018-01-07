Police arrest 4 suspected poachers in Limpopo

Police say a Special Intelligence led joint operation intercepted the alleged illegal poaching syndicate.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have thwarted four Gauteng-based suspected poachers who were allegedly on the way to poach wild animals at a local farm.

The suspected poachers were arrested outside Makhado in Limpopo.

Police say a Special Intelligence led joint operation intercepted the alleged illegal poaching syndicate and upon searching them discovered several weapons and ammunition.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the suspects will appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrates Court soon.

“During this operation four suspects, age between 21 and 31, were arrested and found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects will appear in court soon. Our investigations are still continuing.”