Police arrest 4 suspected poachers in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Police arrest 4 suspected poachers in Limpopo

Police say a Special Intelligence led joint operation intercepted the alleged illegal poaching syndicate.

FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have thwarted four Gauteng-based suspected poachers who were allegedly on the way to poach wild animals at a local farm.

The suspected poachers were arrested outside Makhado in Limpopo.

Police say a Special Intelligence led joint operation intercepted the alleged illegal poaching syndicate and upon searching them discovered several weapons and ammunition.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the suspects will appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrates Court soon.

“During this operation four suspects, age between 21 and 31, were arrested and found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects will appear in court soon. Our investigations are still continuing.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA