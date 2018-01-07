Popular Topics
Over 30,000 grade 1 and 8 Gauteng pupils yet to be placed

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given an update on registration and other education matters in Johannesburg ahead of the start of the 2018 academic year.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department says at least 31,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils are yet to be placed in the province's schools.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given an update on registration and other education matters in Johannesburg ahead of the start of the 2018 academic year.

He says despite some challenges his department is ready for the first day of school to ensure it goes ahead with no disruptions.

The MEC says his department received over 20,000 new applications at the end of 2017.

“So if you add the 17,000 that was not placed, that applied early, and the 14,000 that applied late you can see that we still have a mammoth task.”

Lesufi has warned parents who have not yet accepted their placement offers to do so before the 17 January 2018 or risk losing their space.

“All the offers that we have given you will fall off. We are bringing the 22,000 that have applied late to then occupy those places.”

The education department has also urged parents who are still having admission problems to visit any of its district offices on the 13 and 14 of this month where they will be assisted.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

