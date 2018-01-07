Nzimande questions concept of radical economic transformation

The ANC has adopted the policy, saying it is a means to achieve inclusive economic growth and rescuing poverty-stricken South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the concept of radical economic transformation is being used to hide corruption within the ANC.

The ANC has adopted the policy, saying it is a means to achieve inclusive economic growth and rescuing poverty-stricken South Africans.

However, the former higher education minister says it’s hard to trace where the concept comes from.

Nzimande has called on the ANC to examine its concepts before accepting them from its leaders.

“We must examine concepts. If comrades accept that that’s the role of the party… accept it. We don’t know when this concept of radical economic transformation was established.”

He says radical economic transformation was not discussed at the party’s Mangaung conference and it’s not clear where it came from.

“This is being used in some instances genuinely but in others to hide looting.”

Nzimande also pleaded with SACP and ANC members to guard against supporting a populist movement, saying this is always followed by corruption.