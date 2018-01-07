Popular Topics
NW woman (21) arrested after dumping new born in toilet

The mother and the baby were taken to hospital for medical examination and she was charged after being discharged.

5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – A 21-year-old woman from Dinokana in the North West has been arrested for attempted murder of her new born baby.

It’s understood the woman concealed her pregnancy, delivered a baby boy without assistance and allegedly threw him into a pit toilet.

The police say the baby was rescued by their members and emergency medical services.

The mother and the baby were taken to hospital for medical examination and she was charged after being released.

The police’s Amanda Funani says: “The baby was discovered by the woman’s cousin after she saw blood on the toilet floor. Whilst still shocked, she heard the baby cry from the pit toilet and called his sister and the neighbours. The police and emergency medical and rescue services were summoned to the scene where the new born was rescued.”

