Mantashe: Once you shout at ANC, it switches off & stops listening
Songs calling for change and stop to corruption in the ANC characterised Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign but Gwede Mantashe is calling for patience.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has appealed for South Africa to give the party’s new national executive a chance to deal with its current challenges.
Mantashe and five others, including ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, were elected to lead the party at the ANC elective conference last year.
Days after the new ANC NEC was elected Bishop Thabo Makgoba called on the ruling party to swiftly remove President Jacob Zuma.
Mantashe says these types of statements make life difficult for those within the party.
“I said to him... bishop, this loud hailing at the ANC makes our lives difficult.”
He told SACP members at the 23rd commemoration of Joe Slovo’s death that the ANC doesn’t appreciate such criticism.
“Once you shout at it (ANC), it closes its ranks… it switches off and stops listening.”
Mantashe has also called on the ANC not to view the new leadership as messiahs because this “would be setting them up for failure.”
