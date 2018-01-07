Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself in Limpopo

The police say the man allegedly held his ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, travelled with her towards Seshego and killed her along the way.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man is under police guard in a Limpopo hospital after he allegedly kidnapped and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in Seshego outside Polokwane before turning the gun on himself when police tried to arrest him.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the man allegedly held his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, travelled with her towards Seshego and killed her along the way.

Ngoepe says police then pursued the suspect but he shot himself in the face when they were about to arrest him.

He says the man is in a critical condition but that he will appear at the Seshego Magistrates Court once he is discharged.

“Upon seeing that he’d been corned, he shot himself. Police quickly reacted and took him to a hospital, where he’s still recuperating. As soon as he’s recovered he will appear in court on a charge of murder.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA