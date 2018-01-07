Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself in Limpopo
The police say the man allegedly held his ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, travelled with her towards Seshego and killed her along the way.
JOHANNESBURG - A man is under police guard in a Limpopo hospital after he allegedly kidnapped and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in Seshego outside Polokwane before turning the gun on himself when police tried to arrest him.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the man allegedly held his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, travelled with her towards Seshego and killed her along the way.
Ngoepe says police then pursued the suspect but he shot himself in the face when they were about to arrest him.
He says the man is in a critical condition but that he will appear at the Seshego Magistrates Court once he is discharged.
“Upon seeing that he’d been corned, he shot himself. Police quickly reacted and took him to a hospital, where he’s still recuperating. As soon as he’s recovered he will appear in court on a charge of murder.”
