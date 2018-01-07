Man accused of fatally stabbing Mlungisi Bali to appear in court

The former junior Springbok Rugby player was stabbed during an alleged argument with a 32-year-old man in Mdantsane East on 28 December.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the fatal stabbing of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Bali was stabbed during an alleged argument with a 32-year-old man in Mdantsane East on 28 December.



He later died in hospital.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges of murder.

Meanwhile, the Vodacom Blue Bulls has issued a statement offering their condolences to the family of the former lock.

The Blue Bulls Company’s Shanil Mangaroo said: “He was a dear friend to a lot of the players at Loftus and was a real talent. We believe that the rugby community has lost an absolute role model to youngsters and the sport.”