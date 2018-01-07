Man accused of fatally stabbing Mlungisi Bali to appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Man accused of fatally stabbing Mlungisi Bali to appear in court

The former junior Springbok Rugby player was stabbed during an alleged argument with a 32-year-old man in Mdantsane East on 28 December.

Former Vodacom Blue Bulls lock Mlungisi Bali. Picture: thebulls.co.za.
Former Vodacom Blue Bulls lock Mlungisi Bali. Picture: thebulls.co.za.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the fatal stabbing of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Bali was stabbed during an alleged argument with a 32-year-old man in Mdantsane East on 28 December.

He later died in hospital.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges of murder.

Meanwhile, the Vodacom Blue Bulls has issued a statement offering their condolences to the family of the former lock.

The Blue Bulls Company’s Shanil Mangaroo said: “He was a dear friend to a lot of the players at Loftus and was a real talent. We believe that the rugby community has lost an absolute role model to youngsters and the sport.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA