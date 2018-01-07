Lotto results: Saturday 6 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 6 January are as follows:

Lotto: 31, 33, 34, 39, 43, 44 Bonus: 38

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 14, 17, 18, 38, 40 Bonus: 32

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 09, 22, 27, 33, 49 Bonus: 14

