Lesufi: Storm damage to cost department nearly R140 million

Several schools were damaged recently when heavy hail storms battered parts of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education MEC Panayza Lesufi says the estimated damage to schools caused by the recent storm in parts of the province is estimated at R140 million.

Several schools were damaged recently when heavy hail storms battered parts of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

The department says over 20 schools were damaged during the festive season, it says at least four schools were vandalised in the Tshwane area.

Lesufi says his department is working to repair some of the schools before the start of the 2018 academic year.

“We have a list of schools that we’ve just circulated. These schools are not going to be ready, so we are working flat out to ensure that all these schools are ready before we start. But there will be a few schools that may not be ready purely because we have this problem of responding to the storm-damaged schools.”