Learners feeling depressed after failing matric urged to seek help

This comes after two former matriculants from Mpumalanga committed suicide following the release of the 2017 results on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department has called on learners who feel depressed after receiving their matric results to seek counselling from the department.

It says parents and members of the community should also intervene to ensure that learners receive assistance as soon as possible to avoid suicidal thoughts.

Authorities say one of the learners had taken his life when he heard his name had not appeared in the newspaper, while the other one was not satisfied with the results.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We wish to reiterate our call to our communities not to put unnecessary pressure to learners who failed matric and to those learners we’re saying it’s not the end of the world.”