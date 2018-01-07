Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith

Late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

CAPE TOWN - Funeral arrangements are being made for the late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith.

Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour that had been diagnosed with in November 2017.

Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith’s and the Ward 8 councillor, says Smith cared deeply about the community.

“He had so many dreams that we’d have liked to see come to reality. Mr Smith had an open-door policy, where he made time for everyone including the people on the street.”

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says Smith was one of the people who started the Independent Democrats with her.

“Very sad to hear about his loss. He was a very dedicated, hardworking and committed mayor and he’ll certainly be missed.”

James-Brent Styan says Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell is shocked by Smith’s passing.

“Mr Bredell says Smith was a colleague and a real stalwart in the community and will be sorely missed. Bredell sends his prayers to the family, friends and Smith’s community members.”