Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith

-
At least 18 killed in explosion in Syria's IdlibWorld
-
Trump says he would 'absolutely' talk to North Korea's Kim on phoneWorld
-
Cornered Merkel upbeat as seeks to revive grand coalitionWorld
-
WC municipality urges residents to save waterLocal
-
Lesufi: Storm damage to cost department nearly R140 millionLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to resolving ‘land question’Politics
Popular Topics
-
Lesufi: Storm damage to cost department nearly R140 millionLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to resolving ‘land question’Politics
-
NW woman (21) arrested after dumping new born in toiletLocal
-
Parliament to review rules on removing presidentPolitics
-
Prasa reopens PE-JHB line, trains operationalLocal
-
Over 30,000 grade 1 and 8 Gauteng pupils yet to be placedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Man accused of fatally stabbing Mlungisi Bali to appear in courtLocal
-
Stoke City sack Hughes after Cup exitSport
-
Dustin Johnson grabs lead in Tournament of ChampionsSport
-
Goerges humbles Wozniacki to seal Auckland titleSport
-
Coventry pile misery on Stoke, Chelsea held by NorwichSport
-
India’s brilliant Pandya punishes sloppy South AfricaSport
Popular Topics
-
#GoldenGlobes2018: Stars to wear black on red carpetLifestyle
-
Idris Elba says his acting career was inspired by Robert De NiroLifestyle
-
Rosario Dawson to ‘celebrate’ the brave at Golden Globe awardsLifestyle
-
Paris Jackson ‘won’t become a singer’ like her fatherLifestyle
-
Party or not? Golden Globes proves test for Hollywood sex scandalLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato could get sequel to documentaryLifestyle
-
Bruno Mars: Cardi B is a true starLifestyle
-
'Lovesick' Justin Bieber and Selena GomezLifestyle
-
Parly notes with sadness the passing of Keorapetse KgositsileLocal
-
Parliament to review rules on removing presidentPolitics
-
Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor SmithLocal
-
Nzimande questions concept of radical economic transformationLocal
-
Clock ticking for President Zuma to resignLocal
-
De Lille waiting for answers over Bowman Gilfillan reportLocal
-
Mantashe: Once you shout at ANC, it switches off & stops listeningLocal
-
[OPINION] In a spin: Maharaj vs Kohli could be intriguing battleOpinion
-
[OPINION] Developing countries need to wake up to the risks of new technologiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] What to watch in 2018Opinion
-
[OPINION] War of words could ignite SA's cricket summerOpinion
-
[OPINION] The three barriers blocking Zimbabwe’s progressOpinion
-
[OPINION] How shark spotting can help reduce attacksOpinion
Popular Topics
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand eyes longest weekly winning streak since 2002Business
-
NUM calls for probe into Eskom corruption despite Koko reinstatementBusiness
-
Scopa notes Eskom’s decision to reinstate Koko with concernBusiness
-
Intel says performance impact of security updates not significantBusiness
-
No arrests made in connection with Kroonstad train crashLocal
-
UAE to resume flights to Tunis, ending row over ban on womenWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith
Late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.
CAPE TOWN - Funeral arrangements are being made for the late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith.
Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour that had been diagnosed with in November 2017.
Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith’s and the Ward 8 councillor, says Smith cared deeply about the community.
“He had so many dreams that we’d have liked to see come to reality. Mr Smith had an open-door policy, where he made time for everyone including the people on the street.”
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says Smith was one of the people who started the Independent Democrats with her.
“Very sad to hear about his loss. He was a very dedicated, hardworking and committed mayor and he’ll certainly be missed.”
James-Brent Styan says Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell is shocked by Smith’s passing.
“Mr Bredell says Smith was a colleague and a real stalwart in the community and will be sorely missed. Bredell sends his prayers to the family, friends and Smith’s community members.”
More in Local
-
WC municipality urges residents to save water3 hours ago
-
Lesufi: Storm damage to cost department nearly R140 million4 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to resolving ‘land question’4 hours ago
-
NW woman (21) arrested after dumping new born in toilet5 hours ago
-
Parliament to review rules on removing president6 hours ago
-
Prasa reopens PE-JHB line, trains operational7 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.