Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Friends, colleagues fondly remember Mayor Smith

Late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

FILE: Late Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith. Picture: Twitter @OverstrandMuni.
FILE: Late Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith. Picture: Twitter @OverstrandMuni.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Funeral arrangements are being made for the late Overstrand mayor Rudolph Smith.

Smith died on 5 January during a surgery to remove a benign brain tumour that had been diagnosed with in November 2017.

Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith’s and the Ward 8 councillor, says Smith cared deeply about the community.

“He had so many dreams that we’d have liked to see come to reality. Mr Smith had an open-door policy, where he made time for everyone including the people on the street.”

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says Smith was one of the people who started the Independent Democrats with her.

“Very sad to hear about his loss. He was a very dedicated, hardworking and committed mayor and he’ll certainly be missed.”

James-Brent Styan says Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell is shocked by Smith’s passing.

“Mr Bredell says Smith was a colleague and a real stalwart in the community and will be sorely missed. Bredell sends his prayers to the family, friends and Smith’s community members.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA