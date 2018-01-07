De Lille waiting for answers over Bowman Gilfillan report
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says a report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, which was considered in a closed-door council meeting on Friday, contains factual errors.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she’s waiting for answers after she insisted a legal report on alleged corruption by top city officials be corrected.
Council decided to investigate allegations of a corruption cover-up by De Lille after considering the report.
De Lille raised the issue of inaccuracies in the report to council after Bowman said it is not in a position to amend the report.
“When in fact they are stating in that report that I actually admitted when I said the opposite to them. So, I’ll wait until Monday to see what will happen next.”
Meanwhile, De Lille has submitted her reasons as to why she should not have to resign after the Democratic Alliance’s national leadership in December requested her to defend her job.
“I’m waiting for the Federal Executive to respond when they meet later in January.”
