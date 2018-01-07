Clock ticking for President Zuma to resign

The top six officials will meet with King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, where it’s believed that Zuma’s early exit will be discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - The clock is ticking on President Jacob Zuma’s presidency; the Sunday Times is reporting that the newly-elected deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) David Mabuza held talks with the South African president on Saturday.

The paper reports that Mabuza is believed to support the removal of President Zuma, with some senior leaders saying the meeting could be part of the process of persuading him to resign.

The Sunday Time reports that the issue of President Zuma’s recall has become non-negotiable and is likely to happen ahead of the party’s 106th-anniversary celebrations in East London this week.

The top six officials will meet with King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, where it’s believed that Zuma’s early exit will be discussed.

An insider close to Cyril Ramaphosa says Zuma faces impeachment should he not resign.

Meanwhile, it’s likely Ramaphosa will use his first speech as ANC president next week to call for a special prosecution process on state capture.