Clock ticking for President Zuma to resign
The top six officials will meet with King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, where it’s believed that Zuma’s early exit will be discussed.
JOHANNESBURG - The clock is ticking on President Jacob Zuma’s presidency; the Sunday Times is reporting that the newly-elected deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) David Mabuza held talks with the South African president on Saturday.
The paper reports that Mabuza is believed to support the removal of President Zuma, with some senior leaders saying the meeting could be part of the process of persuading him to resign.
The Sunday Time reports that the issue of President Zuma’s recall has become non-negotiable and is likely to happen ahead of the party’s 106th-anniversary celebrations in East London this week.
The top six officials will meet with King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, where it’s believed that Zuma’s early exit will be discussed.
An insider close to Cyril Ramaphosa says Zuma faces impeachment should he not resign.
Meanwhile, it’s likely Ramaphosa will use his first speech as ANC president next week to call for a special prosecution process on state capture.
More in Local
-
Water4CapeTown wants to help more micro-farms in CT townships
-
Nzimande questions concept of radical economic transformation
-
Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself in Limpopo
-
De Lille waiting for answers over Bowman Gilfillan report
-
Learners feeling depressed after failing matric urged to seek help
-
3 children die in separate drowning incidents in EC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.