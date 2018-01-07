Popular Topics
8 drunk drivers arrested in WC over the weekend

Officials also arrested six illegal immigrants between Beaufort West and Three Sisters.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eight drunk drivers have been arrested since the start of the weekend.

The highest speed recorded on the N1 was 152km/h in a 120km/h zone in the Brackenfell area.

Officials also arrested six illegal immigrants between Beaufort West and Three Sisters.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says a pedestrian was killed in De Doorns on the N1 highway.

“In Vredendal, a driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving. A drunk pedestrian was also arrested in the same area. We also tested the speed of several vehicles and prosecuted 526 drivers for exceeding the different speed limits.”

