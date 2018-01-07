4 arrested in connection with murder at funeral
Police say the suspects burnt the victims, threw their bodies into the grave, put the woman’s coffin on top of them and buried them before fleeing the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of two people at a funeral near Tubatse Village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
The group was nabbed on Saturday by a task team set up by the provincial commissioner to trace the suspects responsible for the mob attack.
It’s understood the community were burying one of the deceased’s wife at Mashifane Village Cemetery on Saturday when the suspects attacked the man and his friend with various objects, one mourner then allegedly produced a firearm and shot both men.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says more arrests are expected.
“Following the occurrence of a horrific incident in which two people were brutally murdered at the graveyard on Saturday morning, four suspects, age between 19 and 59, were arrested and positively linked to these incidents. They will appear in court on Monday.”
