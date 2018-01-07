3 children die in separate drowning incidents in EC
A seven-year-old girl drowned in a canal in the Sunday’s River Valley area outside Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN - Three youngsters have drowned in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape.
East London police also recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in the Bridle Drift Dam in Mdantsane on Friday.
It’s believed a teenage boy, aged 13, tried to save a nine-year-old who got into difficulty while swimming with friends.
SAPS spokesperson Mluleki Mbi said: “The boys were reportedly swimming alone without adult supervision which is very concerning. We’ve been issuing warnings to parents to look after the children when near water.”
#sapsEC PE #K9 Search and Rescue and #SAPS Divers continued the search for a 7yr old girl presumed to have drowned in the water canal at Addo. The body of the girl was located about 5km from scene. Members recovered the body. Inquest docket opened. NP pic.twitter.com/GZXFrloThl— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2018
