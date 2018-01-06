Woman dies after falling off North West mountain
ER24’s Werner Vermaak says the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.
JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old woman has died after she fell from a mountain in Rustenburg, North West.
It’s understood paramedics and local fire services arrived on the scene on Friday, where they were told by a group of friends at the top of the mountain that a woman who was with them at the time apparently slipped and fell several metres.
A 27-year-old woman died when she fell off a mountain in #Rustenburg last night. #SearchAndRescuehttps://t.co/Hq3sfK3YFD pic.twitter.com/94opx2Ncn7— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 6, 2018
Paramedics say they managed to find the woman and used rope equipment to abseil to her location and hoist her body back up the mountain as they could not access the slope from the bottom.
“By the time they found her, they discovered that she’d sustained fatal injuries during the fall. Sadly, there was nothing more they could do for her and she was declared dead at the scene.”
