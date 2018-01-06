WCED to interrogate 2017 matric results after slight drop
The Western Cape achieved an 82.8% pass rate, a slight drop from the previous year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will engage with the necessary role-players regarding a strategy to improve the matric results at the end of the year.
The province has achieved an 82.8% pass rate, a slight drop from the previous year.
The Western Cape has achieved the highest pass rate in Maths in the country, and second overall for Physical Science.
The department, however, concedes candidates performed at lower levels in subjects such as Business Studies, Accounting, History and Geography.
Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schafer said: “We’ll look into the results in detail… we’ll interrogate them. All our districts are going to look at the individual results for each school. Obviously, there’s work to be done in certain respects, some of our subjects we've seen quite big drops, particularly Business Studies.”
BIG PLANS FOR THE FUTURES
Matriculants who have successfully completed their schooling careers say they have big plans for their futures.
The class of 2017 received their national senior certificate results on Friday.
Eyewitness News spoke to these matriculants who were overjoyed at having passed their matric exams and say they’re gearing up to go to university.
One of the matric pupils said: “I want to study physiotherapy or computer science at the University of Western Cape or University of Cape Town (UCT).”
“I want to study Mechanical Engineering at UCT and become an engineer one day,” said one of the pupils who passed his matric last year.
