WC firefighters battle blaze at Durbanville quarry

CAPE TOWN – Firefighters are trying to contain a fire at a quarry in Durbanville.

The fire broke out earlier on Saturday at Afrisam – a construction materials supplier on Countermans Kloof Road.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services’ Theo Layne says: “I have a fire on the premises. Currently, we have up to six firefighting vehicles on the scene, and no injuries have been reported.”

It's unclear how the fire started.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)