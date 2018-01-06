Water Dept to deploy officials to enforce WC water restrictions
Department officials will be deployed to the province within the next two weeks, to assist with water restriction compliance monitoring.
CAPE TOWN – The Water and Sanitation Department is on a drive to tighten its enforcement of water saving in the drought-stricken Western Cape.
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has met with AgriSA to discuss the agricultural sectors’ role in assisting with water saving.
In a bid to avoid taps running dry, Water and Sanitation Department officials from other provinces will be deployed to the Western Cape.
Their task is to ensure the agricultural, industrial and domestic sectors save as much water as possible.
Department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, says they are in the process of identifying the individuals that will be sent to the Western Cape.
"One of the outcomes of the discussion was that there is acceptance on both sides that there continues to be wastage of water and people are not actually adhering to the water restrictions."
The City's dam levels are currently at 31%.
Day Zero will be announced when the level drops to 13.5% and then supply to taps will be turned off.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
