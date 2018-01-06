Two men killed at funeral in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Two men killed at funeral in Limpopo

It’s understood community members were at the funeral one of the deceased's wife at Mashifane village cemetery when they were attacked.

Cross. Picture: freeimages
Cross. Picture: freeimages
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have launched a manhunt for a group of community members who attacked and burnt two men to death near Tubatse village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

It’s understood community members were at the funeral one of the deceased's wife at Mashifane village cemetery on Saturday when they attacked the man and his friend with various objects.

Its alleged one mourner then produced a firearm and shot both men.

Police say the motive behind the incident is still unknown

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says investigations are continuing and is appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police.

“It is alleged that at about 8 am, at Mashifane village, a group of community members attacked two men and burned them before they threw the bodies inside an open grave and put the soil back and left. At this stage the suspects are still unknown.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA