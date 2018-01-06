Two men killed at funeral in Limpopo
It’s understood community members were at the funeral one of the deceased's wife at Mashifane village cemetery when they were attacked.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have launched a manhunt for a group of community members who attacked and burnt two men to death near Tubatse village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
It’s understood community members were at the funeral one of the deceased's wife at Mashifane village cemetery on Saturday when they attacked the man and his friend with various objects.
Its alleged one mourner then produced a firearm and shot both men.
Police say the motive behind the incident is still unknown
Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says investigations are continuing and is appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police.
“It is alleged that at about 8 am, at Mashifane village, a group of community members attacked two men and burned them before they threw the bodies inside an open grave and put the soil back and left. At this stage the suspects are still unknown.”
