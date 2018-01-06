Two boys drown in East London dam
It’s believed a nine-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Bridle Drift Dam.
CAPE TOWN - Two boys have drowned in the East London area.
It’s believed a nine-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Bridle Drift Dam.
His 13-year-old friend attempted to rescue him, resulting in both of them drowning.
In a separate incident, SA Police Service divers also recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who drowned in a canal in the Sunday's River Valley, about 40 kilometres outside Port Elizabeth.
Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said: “We caution the community not to let the children go up to these canals on their own because it’s very dangerous.”
More in Local
-
Proteas finishes well on Day 2 of Test against India
-
De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayor
-
Firefighters work to extinguish CT vegetation fire
-
Two men killed at funeral in Limpopo
-
De Lille to push for amendment of corruption report
-
Prasa confirms FS crash clean-up operation now complete
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.