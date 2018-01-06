Two boys drown in East London dam

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Two boys drown in East London dam

It’s believed a nine-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Bridle Drift Dam.

FILE: A rescue personnel and his dog are seen in Bridle Drift Dam. Picture: SAPS.
FILE: A rescue personnel and his dog are seen in Bridle Drift Dam. Picture: SAPS.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two boys have drowned in the East London area.

It’s believed a nine-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Bridle Drift Dam.

His 13-year-old friend attempted to rescue him, resulting in both of them drowning.

In a separate incident, SA Police Service divers also recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who drowned in a canal in the Sunday's River Valley, about 40 kilometres outside Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said: “We caution the community not to let the children go up to these canals on their own because it’s very dangerous.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA