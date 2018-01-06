Two boys drown in East London dam

It’s believed a nine-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Bridle Drift Dam.

CAPE TOWN - Two boys have drowned in the East London area.

His 13-year-old friend attempted to rescue him, resulting in both of them drowning.

In a separate incident, SA Police Service divers also recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who drowned in a canal in the Sunday's River Valley, about 40 kilometres outside Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said: “We caution the community not to let the children go up to these canals on their own because it’s very dangerous.”