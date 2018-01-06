Popular Topics
Task team to start identifying Kroonstad train crash victims on Monday

Eighteen commuters were killed in Thursday’s crash and hundreds more injured.

FILE: Clean-up operations begin at the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Clean-up operations begin at the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Tendani  Mulaudzi 2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police say a multi-disciplinary task team set up to investigate the deadly Kroonstad train crash is expected to meet on Monday to start identifying the bodies of the deceased.

Eighteen people were killed in Thursday’s crash and hundreds more injured.

The driver of the truck has been charged with culpable homicide.

The police’s Motantsi Makhele said: “We can’t confirm bodies until we’ve done our forensic investigation. The forensic investigation entails DNA comparison, where the families are involved. For now, we’re just collecting the remains.”

Meanwhile, Prasa says its line between Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg should be fully operational by Monday following the train crash.

The line had been closed to allow for the scene to be cleared and the rails repaired.

Prasa’s Sipho Sithole said: “We’ve been clearing the wreckage as some of the coaches had piled up. At this point in time, we’re not sure if there are people still trapped in those coaches.”

