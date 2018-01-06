SA Weather Service issues heatwave warnings
The SA Weather Service says some parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng will also be affected due to the high-pressure system.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of heatwave conditions with the mercury expected to hit 42°C.
Residents have been warned to keep hydrated and to stay in cool areas.
Forecaster Lulama Theme says temperatures in the North-West Province will likely breach 42°C.
“For Gauteng, we looking at a maximum of 37°C over the extreme northern part, and we’re expecting 36°C for Pretoria. For the North West Province, we’re expecting 42°C. These heatwave conditions are expected to persist until Monday.”
