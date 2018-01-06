Proteas finishes well on Day 2 of Test against India

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Proteas finishes well on Day 2 of Test against India

Night watchman Kagiso Rabada And Hashim Amla will continue with the bat on Sunday for the home tram as they look to extend their lead.

Cricket ball. Picture: Freeimages.com
Cricket ball. Picture: Freeimages.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – It was another exceptional and absorbing day’s play here at Newlands, as South Africa head into the pavilion at 65 for 2 with a lead of 142 runs.

But day 2 had a number of talking points - India resumed on 28/3 but after lunch they were 92 for 7.

Enter all-rounder Hardik Pandya who smashed his way to an aggressive and creative 93 and drove India to a respectable 1st innings total of 209.

Both Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabadaended up with 3 wickets, however, the returning Dale Steyn suffered a bruised heel and it is unknown how severe the injury is.

The Proteas went in for the second innings with 77 run lead and openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram did well to get the score to 50 without loss but Indian star man Hardik Pandya dismissed them both in quick succession to unsettle the home team.

Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada And Hashim Amla will continue with the bat on Sunday for the home tram as they look to extend their lead and shore up their strong position.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA