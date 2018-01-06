Proteas finishes well on Day 2 of Test against India

Night watchman Kagiso Rabada And Hashim Amla will continue with the bat on Sunday for the home tram as they look to extend their lead.

CAPE TOWN – It was another exceptional and absorbing day’s play here at Newlands, as South Africa head into the pavilion at 65 for 2 with a lead of 142 runs.

But day 2 had a number of talking points - India resumed on 28/3 but after lunch they were 92 for 7.

Enter all-rounder Hardik Pandya who smashed his way to an aggressive and creative 93 and drove India to a respectable 1st innings total of 209.

Both Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabadaended up with 3 wickets, however, the returning Dale Steyn suffered a bruised heel and it is unknown how severe the injury is.

The Proteas went in for the second innings with 77 run lead and openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram did well to get the score to 50 without loss but Indian star man Hardik Pandya dismissed them both in quick succession to unsettle the home team.

Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada And Hashim Amla will continue with the bat on Sunday for the home tram as they look to extend their lead and shore up their strong position.