Prasa confirms FS crash clean-up operation now complete

Nineteen people were killed and hundreds more were injured when the train collided with a truck on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed clean-up operations of the deadly Free State train crash have been concluded.

The train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the accident occurred.

The route had been closed to allow for the scene to be cleared and for the rails to be repaired.

Prasa's Sipho Sithole says: “The clean-up operation is complete now, that’s the latest that we have just received from the people who are working 6 am tomorrow.”

A multi-disciplinary task team set up to investigate the crash is expected to meet on Monday and officials say they also anticipate the process of identifying the bodies of the deceased to resume.

Sithole says: “One line will be operational from tomorrow, which means there won’t be any trains affected as we have a train departing from Port Elizabeth tomorrow to Johannesburg that won’t be affected.”

