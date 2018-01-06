PowerBall results: Friday 5 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 29 December are as follows:

Powerball: Powerball: 08, 31, 34, 35, 44 Powerball: 04

Powerball Plus: Powerball: 13, 19, 22, 30, 43 Powerball: 07

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.

WATCH: Powerball and Powerball Plus draw