Police reach out to families after matric pupils commit suicide
JOHANNESBURG - Two former matriculants from the Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga have committed suicide following the release of the matric results on Friday.
Spokesperson of the Nkomazi Municipality Cyril Repinga says one of the learners had taken his life when he heard his name had not appeared in the newspaper.
“We were informed that the boy was told that his name was not in the newspapers and he decided to end his life without verifying the information.”
The police are in communication with the bereaved families and are trying to gather more details.
Repinga also added that the municipality is trying to reach out to various stakeholders, including social workers, to assist the families.
