Patricia de Lille fighting for political survival

The city’s longest-running mayor will now also become the first to be investigated for alleged misconduct.

The council resolved on Friday that allegations of corruption cover-ups against her be probed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Federal Executive will also be deciding in the coming weeks whether she should be axed in light of a separate set of allegations regarding her management of the city.

As the city faces its most serious water crisis in decades, its mayor’s career is now hanging in the balance and that of the city manager of more than ten years.

Council on Friday resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against Achmat Ebrahim and Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

Whitehead is fingered in tender irregularities involving the MyCiTi bus system.

While De Lille is accused of turning a blind eye.

The independent disciplinary panel will have to report back to the council speaker on allegations against De Lille.

Meanwhile, law firm Bowman Gilfillan has been ordered to investigate more allegations of corruption in the transport authority, including a R300 million tender for electric buses.