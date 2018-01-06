Parly notes with sadness the passing of Keorapetse Kgositsile

The 79-year-old struggle activist died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after fighting a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture says it’s noted the passing of Poet Laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile with sadness.

The committee has sent its condolences to the family, the community of writing and all those who will be most impacted by the death of the renowned poet.

The 79-year-old struggle activist died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after fighting a short illness.

Chairperson of the committee Xoliswa Tom says his death should inspire young authors and poets into reading and writing in South African indigenous languages.

Tom says the nation is poorer without this giant of the world of poetry.

“Prof ‘Bra Willie’ you were a man of enormous dignity, modesty and integrity. You were an intelligent visionary, your humility inspired us all. May your soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and South Africans at large.”