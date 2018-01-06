All 45 matriculants at Diepsloot Secondary School managed to pass their exams with good results despite not having a laboratory, a proper library and using containers as classrooms.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The school governing body (SGB) of Diepsloot Secondary School, which received a 100% pass rate, says parents should play a part in their children’s education.

All 45 matriculants managed to pass their exams with good results despite limited resources.

This was also despite not having a laboratory, a proper library and using containers as classrooms.

The SGB’s chairperson Matome Monye-Mayeng says they’re pleased with the results.

“Of the 45 pupils, 28 obtained Bachelor passes, 15 obtained Diploma passes and two obtained Higher certificate passes. These children stay in shacks where some have to share one room with the whole family.”

At the same time, the parents of Cape Town matriculants who passed say they’re just as relieved, if not more, than their children.

At Westerford High School in new lands, the question on matriculants’ minds wasn’t if they passed, but how well they did as the school achieved a 100% pass rate once again.

Estelle and Keith Cloete say they were a lot more stressed than their only child, Adam, who passed with several distinctions.

“We all think about our own matric experience and often we had nightmares over the results. As an only child, there’s a lot of pressure. We want good things for our child, he’s going to do engineering next year.”

A single mother, Lizette Fortune’s daughter, Kauthar, was one of the top academic achievers at the Leadership College in Manenberg.

Fortune says her youngest child, who wants to study physiotherapy this year, succeeded despite the on-going gang violence in the area.

“There were a lot of times where we had to phone someone to fetch her at school or sometimes I had to leave work to fetch her because every so often shootings would occur in front of our house.”