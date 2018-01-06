Nzimande: Can SA afford free higher education?

The SACP’s Blade Nzimande has questioned the feasibility of free higher education following President Jacob Zuma December announcement.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Ndzimande has questioned President Jacob Zuma’s decision to announce free higher education saying government may not have enough funds to support both this initiative and the nuclear deal.

The president announced the decision at the African National Congress’s elective conference last month, however, no announcement on where the money will come from has been made yet.

While many have welcomed the president’s decision others have questioned the reasons behind its timing, saying politically motivated.

SACP general secretary

“Let me raise an uncomfortable thing; can we afford free higher education as announced on 16 December [2017] and at the same time have the nuclear deal?”

Ndzimande has speculated that government may attempt to raise taxes in order to fund the initiative, saying that the communist party will not let this happen.

“Can we do those things? Where is this money going to come from? We are not against free higher education but where are we going to get money and we won’t (increase) VAT in order to fund free education.”

He has called on both government and the ANC to elaborate on the president’s announcement.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)