Numsa accuses Eskom of rewarding thievery, corruption over Koko’s return

Matshela Koko faced a disciplinary hearing in 2017 over allegedly not declaring a conflict of interest.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has condemned Eskom’s decision to reinstate its embattled former acting CEO Matshela Koko after allegations of corruption were levelled against him in 2017.

Koko faced a disciplinary hearing over allegedly not declaring a conflict of interest when a firm owned by his stepdaughter benefited from about R1 billion of contracts awarded by Eskom over 11 months ago.

The state-owned power utility says it has found the former acting CEO innocent of any wrongdoing.

Numsa says this reinstatement is Eskom’s way of rewarding thievery and corruption.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi said: “The management team at Eskom, together with the board, has been characterised by gross mismanagement, wasteful expenditure and corruption. Instead of dealing decisively with the looters, the board has found creative ways to reward thievery and fraudulent behaviour.”