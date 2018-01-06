No-fee school pupils achieve 90% matric pass rate

The principal of a no-fee school in Manenberg says his matriculants have done well despite a challenging year, where financial constraints threatened the future of the institution.

CAPE TOWN - The principal of a no-fee school in Manenberg says matriculants have done well despite major challenges.

The Leadership College, which relies on donations and government subsidies to offer free private education to learners, achieved a pass rate of 90% this year.

Principal Yousuf Atcha says his matriculants have done well despite a challenging year, where financial constraints threatened the future of the institution.

“If we contextualise where the school is based… it’s in the heartland of gangsterism and violence. During this year (2017) we had huge challenges. We had to evict ourselves from the current premises to Primrose Park Centre.”

The school’s top academic achiever, Muneesah Abrahams, overcame many obstacles to achieve the type of results that she hopes will get her into the astronomy or physics programme at the University of Cape Town.

“It’s been difficult for everyone… I live in a small house with many people and I sometimes look after my three young siblings. I believe I did my best.”

Another top achiever, Kauthar Fortune, didn’t let on-going gang violence outside her home get her down.

“It was a bit challenging because of the violence and noise pollution but I had a good support structure from my family and friends. I didn’t focus much on where I come from but on where I’m going.”

WATCH: Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams