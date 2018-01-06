Mayor Smith remembered as ‘people’s person’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mayor Smith remembered as ‘people’s person’

Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith died on Friday after undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith passed away on Friday, 05 January 2018. Picture: Twitter @OverstrandMuni
Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith passed away on Friday, 05 January 2018. Picture: Twitter @OverstrandMuni
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith, who passed away on Friday after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour, has been described as an honest and down-to-earth person.

Smith had been diagnosed with a benign tumour last November.

He has been the mayor of the Overstrand municipality since the Democratic Alliance won control over the area in the local government elections in 2016.

Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith's and the ward 8 councillor, has described him as a ‘people's person’.

“He loved his community and he tried, in whatever means possible, to address the needs of communities and see how he can impact lives positively.”

Deputy mayor Dudley Coetzee, who will be stepping into the mayoral position for now, says Smith was a "team player."

“He would always ensure that he consulted with the team and took the team with him. His loss is a great shock to all of us.”

Smith is survived by his fiancé, two daughters, and a grandchild.

Funeral arrangements are being made for next week.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA