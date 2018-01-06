Mayor Smith remembered as ‘people’s person’

Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith died on Friday after undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.

Smith had been diagnosed with a benign tumour last November.

He has been the mayor of the Overstrand municipality since the Democratic Alliance won control over the area in the local government elections in 2016.

Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith's and the ward 8 councillor, has described him as a ‘people's person’.

“He loved his community and he tried, in whatever means possible, to address the needs of communities and see how he can impact lives positively.”

Deputy mayor Dudley Coetzee, who will be stepping into the mayoral position for now, says Smith was a "team player."

“He would always ensure that he consulted with the team and took the team with him. His loss is a great shock to all of us.”

Smith is survived by his fiancé, two daughters, and a grandchild.

Funeral arrangements are being made for next week.

