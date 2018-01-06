Mayor Smith remembered as ‘people’s person’
Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith died on Friday after undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumour.
CAPE TOWN – Overstrand Mayor Rudolph Smith, who passed away on Friday after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour, has been described as an honest and down-to-earth person.
Smith had been diagnosed with a benign tumour last November.
He has been the mayor of the Overstrand municipality since the Democratic Alliance won control over the area in the local government elections in 2016.
Elnora Gillion, a friend of Smith's and the ward 8 councillor, has described him as a ‘people's person’.
“He loved his community and he tried, in whatever means possible, to address the needs of communities and see how he can impact lives positively.”
It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we have to inform you of the passing of our Executive Mayor, Ald Rudolph Smith, earlier today.— Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) January 5, 2018
We ask that you keep his family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement. pic.twitter.com/u1ETOKdlCL
Deputy mayor Dudley Coetzee, who will be stepping into the mayoral position for now, says Smith was a "team player."
“He would always ensure that he consulted with the team and took the team with him. His loss is a great shock to all of us.”
Smith is survived by his fiancé, two daughters, and a grandchild.
Funeral arrangements are being made for next week.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
