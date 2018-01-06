Matric pupils nervous, excited about next chapter of their lives

On Friday, pupils made their way to their former high schools to fetch their matric certificates.

JOHANNESBURG - As matriculants across the country celebrate getting through their final year, many learners say they’re nervous and excited about the next chapter of their lives.

The overall matric pass rate is up by 2.6%.

Principal at Mondeor High School Vangelia Nicolaou says she’s proud of her learners despite the challenges many faces.

“We have children that come from disadvantaged backgrounds, children that come from squatter camps and they’ve done extremely well. So, it just shows that if you’re determined, in the right environment, the resources and teachers are there and parents, governing body and the department are supportive you can achieve anything.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng’s overall top performing learner says she’s still overwhelmed by her achievement.

Jaqueline Janse van Rensburg from Hoerskool Oos-Moot in Pretoria who also achieved 100% for physical science says she plans to study medicine this year.

Van Rensburg has attributed her marks to hard work and determination.

She also has a message for the class of 2018.

“Put in the time, work hard because, in the end, it will be worth it. But, make sure that you still make time for your friends and other things because this is the year that you make memories.”

“COMMUNITY MEMBERS MUST PLAY THEIR PART”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will not tolerate underperforming schools.

Lesufi honoured the provinces top achievers at a special event at the Nokuthula School for Pupils with Special Needs in Lyndhurst on Friday.

Gauteng’s class of 2017 achieved an 85.1% pass rate, placing the province second countrywide.

Lesufi has also called on community members to play their part and ensure that schools are functional and not disrupted especially during service delivery protests.

“We’re calling on communities… I don’t mind if you have a seat in at my office, I can engage you but if you have one at a school, you’re disrupting the school and affecting the future of our children.”

FORMAL EDUCATION IN CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

The Department of Correctional Services says its pleased with the 76.7% matric pass rate of inmates for 2017.

The department says this is the third time in a row that inmates have surpassed the national average pass rate, which is 75.6%.

About 233 inmate matriculants wrote last year’s exams and four schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo says the results are a huge success for formal education in Correctional Services.

“We’re pleased with the results which demonstrate that rehabilitation is possible.”