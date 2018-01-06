Popular Topics
Mashaba ‘deeply concerned’ about quality of some Jhb homes

Two people were killed and thousands of homes, roads and building damaged by heavy rains and storms last weekend.

FILE: A damaged home following a hailstorm in Johannesburg on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: A damaged home following a hailstorm in Johannesburg on 30 December 2017. Picture: Supplied.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he’s deeply concerned about the quality of some of the homes in the city after a severe hailstorm.

Two people were killed and thousands of homes, roads and building damaged by heavy rains and storms last weekend.

Mashaba says the city has been declared a state of disaster.

He also wants a proper assessment to determine who is responsible for the poor quality of houses.

Mashaba says if the city or the province is responsible then action will be taken but he also wants to identify the contractors.

“If it’s a question of contractors not carrying out the job as specified, unfortunately, they have to face the consequences. One thing that I find very interesting is that banks don’t take chances or risks, I cannot understand, when looking at the quality of those houses, how the banks approved those loans.”

