Man arrested in connection with murder of Mlungisi Bali

-
De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayorPolitics
-
Firefighters work to extinguish CT vegetation fireLocal
-
Eight hurt as magnitude 5.1 quake hits western IranWorld
-
Venezuela supermarkets besieged after government forces price cutsWorld
-
Two men killed at funeral in LimpopoLocal
-
Head of new crisis panel urges access to Myanmar's Rakhine StateWorld
Popular Topics
-
De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayorPolitics
-
Firefighters work to extinguish CT vegetation fireLocal
-
Two men killed at funeral in LimpopoLocal
-
De Lille to push for amendment of corruption reportLocal
-
Prasa confirms FS crash clean-up operation now completeLocal
-
WC firefighters battle blaze at Durbanville quarryLocal
Popular Topics
-
Man arrested in connection with murder of Mlungisi BaliLocal
-
Steyn returns to help South Africa rally against IndiaSport
-
Van Dijk heads derby winner on Liverpool debutSport
-
Even-Stephens on day 1 at NewlandsSport
-
Everton's Barkley a good prospect for Chelsea, says ConteSport
-
Messi agreed no-fee Barca exit clause in case of Catalan independence - mediaSport
Popular Topics
-
Bruno Mars: Cardi B is a true starLifestyle
-
'Lovesick' Justin Bieber and Selena GomezLifestyle
-
Parly notes with sadness the passing of Keorapetse KgositsileLocal
-
Report: Paris Hilton hires more security for engagement ringLifestyle
-
Game Of Thrones finale delayed until 2019Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Teens who use e-cigarettes more likely to start smoking tobacco - studyLifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus finds 'The Voice' contestant a homeLifestyle
-
Diddy confirms name change to LoveLifestyle
-
Debra Messing explains significance of #MeToo campaignLifestyle
-
De Lille to push for amendment of corruption reportLocal
-
Parly notes with sadness the passing of Keorapetse KgositsileLocal
-
De Lille says Bowman report contains factual errorsLocal
-
Patricia de Lille fighting for political survivalLocal
-
Opposition parties in CT welcome probe into De Lille’s conductPolitics
-
[OPINION] To lead SA, Ramaphosa must balance populism and pragmatismOpinion
-
[OPINION] In a spin: Maharaj vs Kohli could be intriguing battleOpinion
-
[OPINION] Developing countries need to wake up to the risks of new technologiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] What to watch in 2018Opinion
-
[OPINION] War of words could ignite SA's cricket summerOpinion
-
[OPINION] The three barriers blocking Zimbabwe’s progressOpinion
-
[OPINION] How shark spotting can help reduce attacksOpinion
Popular Topics
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand eyes longest weekly winning streak since 2002Business
-
NUM calls for probe into Eskom corruption despite Koko reinstatementBusiness
-
Scopa notes Eskom’s decision to reinstate Koko with concernBusiness
-
Intel says performance impact of security updates not significantBusiness
-
No arrests made in connection with Kroonstad train crashLocal
-
UAE to resume flights to Tunis, ending row over ban on womenWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
Man arrested in connection with murder of Mlungisi Bali
The former junior Springbok Rugby player and the suspect allegedly got into an argument on 28 December in Mdantsane East.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali.
Bali and the 32-year old suspect allegedly got into an argument on 28 December in Mdantsane East.
The suspect then stabbed Bali, who later died in hospital.
Twenty-seven-year-old Bali was a former lock for the Vodacom Blue Bulls.
He also represented South Africa in the Under-20 team at the 2010 IRB Junior World Championship.
The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “The victim was involved in a mugging. He later died at a hospital early in January. The suspect is expected to appear in court after he was arrested on a murder charge.”
More in Local
-
Proteas finishes well on Day 2 of Test against India2 hours ago
-
De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayor2 hours ago
-
Firefighters work to extinguish CT vegetation fire2 hours ago
-
Two men killed at funeral in Limpopo3 hours ago
-
De Lille to push for amendment of corruption report5 hours ago
-
Prasa confirms FS crash clean-up operation now complete6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.