Man arrested in connection with murder of Mlungisi Bali

The former junior Springbok Rugby player and the suspect allegedly got into an argument on 28 December in Mdantsane East.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali.

Bali and the 32-year old suspect allegedly got into an argument on 28 December in Mdantsane East.

The suspect then stabbed Bali, who later died in hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Bali was a former lock for the Vodacom Blue Bulls.

He also represented South Africa in the Under-20 team at the 2010 IRB Junior World Championship.

The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “The victim was involved in a mugging. He later died at a hospital early in January. The suspect is expected to appear in court after he was arrested on a murder charge.”