Go

Kroonstad train crash: Prasa to conclude clear up process on Saturday

This follows a fatal crash involving a truck and a passenger rail train on Thursday, which killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds more.

FILE: Officials clean-up the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Officials clean-up the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, Free State. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it expects to conclude the clearing up of the Free State train crash by the end of Saturday.

This follows a fatal crash involving a truck and a passenger rail train on Thursday, which killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds more.

The clear up process involves removing the debris from the crash site and ensuring that the rails are in working condition when train operations resume.

Prasa’s Sipho Sithole said: “One locomotive and four coaches that were on site were being cleared. The service will be operational on Monday.”

GALLERY: Clean-up operation resumeS at Kroonstad train crash site

