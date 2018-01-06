Firefighters work to extinguish CT vegetation fire

It's unclear what sparked the large vegetation fire that broke out earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Firefighters are still working to extinguish a vegetation fire along upper Kloof Street in Cape Town.

There has been no report of injuries.

The City's Fire & Rescue Services' Theo Layne says: “Currently crews are still on the scene. The fire is contained. [There is] no danger to property. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”