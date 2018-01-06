Ekurhuleni residents urged to spare water amid sizzling weather

The South African weather service has issued warnings that temperatures are expected to reach up to 42 Degrees Celsius in other parts of the country due to the heatwave.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni is urging residents to use water sparingly during heatwave conditions which are expected to last until the end of next week.

The forecaster says hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over northern Gauteng, which is expected to reach up to 37 Degrees Celsius.

Please be advised of the following. Stay cool and hydrated this weekend (06 to 08 January 2018). pic.twitter.com/ak2TYUjDih — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2018

The City’s Zweli Dlamini says some parts of the city might also experience low water pressure due to the low water levels in storage capacity.

“Water is a scarce resource and therefore when we have such heatwaves we want to advise people to not wash their cars with their hosepipes. We are also advising them to stay in cooler places for health reasons, because they may have people who are attacked by heatstroke so ventilated areas are to be and cooler areas.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)