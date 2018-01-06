De Lille to push for amendment of corruption report
Mayor De Lille says the report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan which was considered in a closed-door council meeting on Friday contains factual errors.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will be insisting that a legal report on alleged corruption by top city officials be amended.
De Lille says the report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan which was considered in a closed-door council meeting on Friday contains factual errors.
The report suggested that she be probed for misconduct in the wake of claims that she has been covering up corruption in her administration.
De Lille says she feels that she has been defamed by the report.
But in its response, the firm says it's not in a position to amend the report and that De Lille should raise her objections in Council, which De Lille says she did on Friday.
“I have now submitted a copy of the letter for the purpose of the record of council yesterday, and I think it’s up to Bowman now to correct the error, which I think is very unreasonable towards me.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
