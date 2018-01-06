De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayor
Patricia de Lille was suspended from party activities in September when the spat between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith became public.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has submitted her reasons to the Democratic Alliance (DA) why she should not resign as the City's longest-serving mayor.
De Lille was given an extended deadline until Friday 5 January 2018 to do so, after an internal party probe last year into maladministration claims including that she shut down a city special investigating unit without due reason.
She was suspended from party activities in September when the spat between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith became public.
But De Lille won't be drawn on the arguments she's put forward defending her position.
“I did hand it in and it is now going to the federal executive for consideration.”
If the party decides to dismiss her, she could face a motion of no confidence by her own party at a meeting at the end of the month.
BOWMAN GILFILLAN REPORT ‘ERRORS’
De Lille has welcomed a further investigation into alleged corruption in the city’s transport authority.
But she says an investigation report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan that suggests she be investigated for misconduct, contains factual errors.
The mayor says the firm made highly prejudicial findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Based on the report, the city council on Friday decided that allegations of a corruption cover-up by De Lille, be investigated.
De Lille says Bowman Gilfillan ignored a letter she sent to the firm on Wednesday pointing out factual errors as they relate to her.
She asked for the report to be amended so that council could take a decision on accurate findings.
De Lille says it’s untrue that she shared city forensic reports with unauthorised people including DA Members of Parliament.
She says she has written confirmation from DA leader Mmusi Maimane that she did not give him any reports.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Politics
-
De Lille to push for amendment of corruption report
-
Parly notes with sadness the passing of Keorapetse Kgositsile
-
De Lille says Bowman report contains factual errors
-
Patricia de Lille fighting for political survival
-
Opposition parties in CT welcome probe into De Lille’s conduct
-
[OPINION] To lead SA, Ramaphosa must balance populism and pragmatism
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.