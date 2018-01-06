De Lille submits reasons why not to resign as mayor

Patricia de Lille was suspended from party activities in September when the spat between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith became public.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has submitted her reasons to the Democratic Alliance (DA) why she should not resign as the City's longest-serving mayor.

De Lille was given an extended deadline until Friday 5 January 2018 to do so, after an internal party probe last year into maladministration claims including that she shut down a city special investigating unit without due reason.

But De Lille won't be drawn on the arguments she's put forward defending her position.

“I did hand it in and it is now going to the federal executive for consideration.”

If the party decides to dismiss her, she could face a motion of no confidence by her own party at a meeting at the end of the month.

BOWMAN GILFILLAN REPORT ‘ERRORS’

De Lille has welcomed a further investigation into alleged corruption in the city’s transport authority.

But she says an investigation report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan that suggests she be investigated for misconduct, contains factual errors.

The mayor says the firm made highly prejudicial findings, conclusions and recommendations.

Based on the report, the city council on Friday decided that allegations of a corruption cover-up by De Lille, be investigated.

De Lille says Bowman Gilfillan ignored a letter she sent to the firm on Wednesday pointing out factual errors as they relate to her.

She asked for the report to be amended so that council could take a decision on accurate findings.

De Lille says it’s untrue that she shared city forensic reports with unauthorised people including DA Members of Parliament.

She says she has written confirmation from DA leader Mmusi Maimane that she did not give him any reports.

