De Lille says Bowman report contains factual errors
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has welcomed a further investigation into alleged corruption in the city’s transport authority.
But she says an investigation report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan that suggests she be investigated for misconduct, contains factual errors.
De Lille says the firm made highly prejudicial findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Based on the report, the city council on Friday decided that allegations of a corruption cover-up by De Lille, be investigated.
De Lille says Bowman Gilfillan ignored a letter she sent to the firm on Wednesday pointing out factual errors as they relate to her.
She asked for the report to be amended so that council could take a decision on accurate findings.
De Lille says it’s untrue that she shared city forensic reports with unauthorised people including Democratic Alliance (DA) MPs.
She says she has written confirmation from DA leader Mmusi Maimane that she did not give him any reports.
De Lille says she feels unfairly and unnecessarily defamed and embarrassed by the Bowman report and wants it corrected.
She’s now taking legal advice on what action to take.
