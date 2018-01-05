Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash

JP van der Gryp was working at his father's farm when he witnessed the train collide with a truck at a railway crossing in Kroonstad which left 18 dead.

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness of the Free State train crash has described the first moments after the incident, saying while he and others made their best efforts to save as many as possible from the wreckage, some were swallowed by the flames before they could be reached.

JP van der Gryp was working at his father's farm when he witnessed the train collide with a truck at a railway crossing in Kroonstad. Eighteen were left dead.

Some train carriages carrying passengers allegedly caught fire a few seconds after the crash.

Van der Gryp says he rushed to the scene immediately.

“All of the people jumped out of the windows and the train caught fire so they managed to take out some of the people, but some were stuck because of the fire.”