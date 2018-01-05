WC Education Dept MEC Schafer satisfied with matric results

The Western Cape has achieved an 84.4% pass rate, which is down from the previous year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape matric pupils will begin collecting their individual exam results in a few hours.

These matric pupils spoke to Eyewitness News about how they are feeling.

“I’m feeling very positive, little nervous but that’s natural reaction. Slightly nervous because of the whole build-up to the expectations of passing but at the same time I feel very confident.”

But MEC Debbie Schafer says she is satisfied with the quality of the results.

“We remain the highest percentage with bachelor passes, which is one of quality indications we always look at and we also remain the highest percentage pass rate in mathematics, at 78.1% which is very nice.”

To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.