WC Education Dept MEC Schafer satisfied with matric results
The Western Cape has achieved an 84.4% pass rate, which is down from the previous year.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape matric pupils will begin collecting their individual exam results in a few hours.
These matric pupils spoke to Eyewitness News about how they are feeling.
“I’m feeling very positive, little nervous but that’s natural reaction. Slightly nervous because of the whole build-up to the expectations of passing but at the same time I feel very confident.”
The Western Cape has achieved an 84.4% pass rate, which is down from the previous year.
But MEC Debbie Schafer says she is satisfied with the quality of the results.
“We remain the highest percentage with bachelor passes, which is one of quality indications we always look at and we also remain the highest percentage pass rate in mathematics, at 78.1% which is very nice.”
To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.
More in Local
-
No arrests made in connection with Kroonstad train crash
-
Minister Mkhize confident govt can afford free education
-
CT Mayor Patricia De Lille to submit reasons to keep job
-
EFF: University walk-in application call not irresponsible
-
Palm Springs residents block Golden Highway over housing issues
-
[WATCH] From Limpopo village to Wits for SA’s top maths student
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.